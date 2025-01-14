IOA committee submits report on Tripura

ITANAGAR, 13 Jan: On 13 January, Bamang Tago, a member of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Ad Hoc Committee for Tripura, officially submitted a report on the Tripura State Olympic Association to IOA president PT Usha in New Delhi.

The IOA Ad Hoc Committee for Tripura was formed on 8 November of last year, following complaints and allegations of serious governance failures within the Tripura State Olympic Association, which were impacting athlete participation and sports development in Tripura.

The Ad Hoc Committee consisted of John F Kharshiing, working president of the Meghalaya State Olympic Association, as chairman, and Robert R Royte, president of the Mizoram Olympic Association, and Bamang Tago, secretary-general of the Arunachal Olympic Association, as members.