ITANAGAR, 13 Jan: Governor KT Parnaik has conveyed greetings to the people, particularly the Tamil and Assamese communities residing in the state, on the occasion of Pongal and Magh Bihufestivals, and Makar Sankranti.

“May these festivities strengthen the bonds of love, unity, and harmony among all communities,” the governor said. (Raj Bhavan)