Addressing plastic waste pollution in Itanagar

Editor,

The rising plastic waste pollution in Itanagar, particularly in rivers like Senki and Pachin, and public areas such as Ganga market, demands immediate attention. Market welfare committees, responsible for maintaining cleanliness, often overlook their duties, leading to unchecked littering and improper disposal of plastics. This negligence exacerbates environmental degradation and public health risks.

The government of Arunachal Pradesh must strictly penalise market welfare committees failing to enforce proper waste management practices. Heavy fines, regular inspections, and accountability measures are essential to ensure compliance. Additionally, incentivising committees that adopt sustainable practices and conducting awareness campaigns can encourage collective responsibility.

Strict action against such lapses will ensure cleaner markets, reduced pollution, and protection of the region’s environment.

Concerned citizen