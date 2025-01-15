Naga political reps agree to implement council of relationship, to protect Naga rights

CHUMOUKEDIMA, 14 Jan: Representatives of various Naga political groups in a meeting here in Nagaland on Tuesday agreed to implement the ‘Council of Naga Cooperation and Relationship’ – a working mechanism to move forward in unity.

They appealed to all Naga political groups and the Naga people to be part of the process.

“In the process of pursuing Naga aspirations we have faltered, hurt each other and angered our people through words and actions…. Hence, we stand to becoming more self-vigilant, responsible and accountable,” they said in a signed statement.

“In our strive to strengthen the 2009 Covenant of Reconciliation, we remain committed to honouring the Naga historical and political rights as expressed through the Naga memorandum to Simon Commission of 1929, declaration of Naga independence in 1947, and Naga voluntary plebiscite of 1951.”

“We recognise that the Naga ancestral territories and peoplehood cuts across all artificial boundaries, and we will continue to safeguard and protect these inalienable rights together as a people,” the statement read.

The meeting was facilitated by Forum for Naga Reconciliation.