Parshuram Kund Mela gets underway

PARSHURAM KUND, 14 Jan: The highly anticipated Parshuram Kund Mela was inaugurated here in Lohit district on Tuesday by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, in the presence of MLA Zingnu Namchoom, ZPC Dasalu Krisikro, HoDs, and others.

In his inaugural address, Mein extended a warm welcome to the thousands of pilgrims visiting the holy site, and gave assurance that the state government and the local administration have made all the necessary arrangements to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience for the attendees.

“We are committed to making sure that the mela is organised without any hiccup. We want every pilgrim to have a positive experience during their visit,” he said.

Highlighting the government’s ongoing efforts to enhance infrastructure, the DCM emphasised the development work being carried out under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme. He informed that an estimated Rs 150 crores will be invested in the overall development of the Parshuram Kund area, aiming to improve facilities for visitors,and to preserve the sanctity of the site.

Wakro ADC AJ Lungphi shared key details regarding the meticulous preparations for the mela. He said that extensive arrangements have been made to ensure the safety and comfort of the pilgrims. This includes clearly marked pilgrim routes, well-maintained bathing ghats, and heightened security measures.

“A 24/7 control room has been set up to monitor all developments during the mela. Additionally, the entire Parshuram Kund area is equipped with CCTV surveillance cameras and public address systems to ensure smooth operations,” Lungphi informed.

The administration’s efforts are designed to ensure that the mela, which attracts thousands of devotees every year, takes place efficiently and without issues.

In a related development, Member of Parliament Rameshwar Teli visited the Parshuram Kund Mela on Tuesday and offered his prayers at the sacred site. His visit underscored the significance of the mela, both in terms of its religious importance and its role in promoting tourism and regional development.

With these robust arrangements in place, the Parshuram Kund Mela-2025 is set to proceed smoothly, welcoming pilgrims from across the country to take part in the spiritual and cultural festivities. (DIPRO)