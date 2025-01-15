APTUF seeks action on demands

[Apasi Linggi]

ITANAGAR, 14 Jan: Members of the Arunachal Pradesh Trade Union Federation (APTUF) during a press conference at the Arunachal Press Club here on Tuesday voiced their grievances and sought action on their long-pending seven-point charter of demands.

Addressing reporters during the press meet, APTUF secretary-general Kenkar Yomcha highlighted the pressing challenges faced by the workers of Arunachal Pradesh, and urged the state government to respond promptly to their appeals.

Their seven-point charter of demands, which was initially part of a larger 13-point memorandum submitted to the government in 2016, focuses on issues crucial to the welfare of the labour force.

Despite repeated submissions and reminders over the years, including a detailed memorandum sent to the chief minister on 14 August, 2024, the demands remain unaddressed, informed Yomcha.

The federation re-submitted the memorandum as a reminder on 7 January, 2025, emphasising the urgency of the situation.

Yomcha underscored the importance of enhancing the pay and grade scales for work-charged employees across various departments, addressing the long-overdue regularisation of contingency and casual workers with over 15 years of service, and ensuring better wages for daily wage workers.

The APTUF also demanded creation of work-charged posts in engineering departments, regularisation of the Auxiliary Labour Corps workers, and the implementation of golden handshake scheme to provide retirement benefits. Another key demand was the recognition of International Labour Day on 1 May as a gazetted holiday in the state.

Yomcha expressed frustration over the government’s lack of response, saying that the workers’ concerns have been ignored for years despite the promises made by the government. He highlighted that these demands are essential for ensuring fair treatment of workers and boosting the overall efficiency and morale of the state’s labour force.

He added that the federation is seeking justice for workers who have tirelessly contributed to the development of the state but have been left marginalised due to inadequate policies and delayed reforms. He urged the government to act swiftly to fulfil these demands, which he said are fundamental to the wellbeing of the labour community.

The APTUF appealed to Chief Minister Pema Khandu and the authorities concerned to address the issues at the earliest. Yomcha hinted at potential protests if the federation’s demands continue to be neglected, reiterating its members’ commitment to fighting for the rights of the workers in Arunachal.