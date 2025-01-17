Drug peddler arrested after chase

BANDERDEWA, 16 Jan: The Banderdewa police apprehended a drug peddler following a high-speed chase on Wednesday.

Acting on reliable intelligence about drug trafficking, Banderdewa PS OC Inspector Kipa Hamak, along with Sub-Inspector Koj Tada, and Constables T Bomdom and R Tsering, under the supervision of Naharlagun SDPO Rishi Longdo, chased the fleeing suspect and intercepted him in Jullang, where the team arrested him.

A thorough body search led to the recovery of 10 vials containing suspected heroin, weighing approximately 12.70 grams and worth approximatelyRs 30,000.

The arrestee has been identified as Nur Jamal (27), a resident of Alisingia in Sonitpur district of Assam. He has been taken into custody, and a case [u/s 21(b) of the NDPS Act] has been registered at the Banderdewa police station in this regard, the police informed.