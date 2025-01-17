Anthropological fieldwork organised

ITANAGAR, 16 Jan: Ninety-eight anthropology 5th semester students of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), Itanagar, participated in a 14-day anthropological fieldwork in Bolung village in Lower Dibang Valley district from 3-16 January.

Organised by DNGC’s anthropology department, the fieldwork was led by Anthropology Assistant Professor Dr Antoni Perme.

The PRI members of the village, headed by ZPM Arun Pertin, along with the villagers helped the team throughout the fieldwork period. The anthropological team also participated in a social service activity in the village on 14 January.

The fieldwork concluded with a farewell function hosted by the anthropological team.