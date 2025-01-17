13,281 units of blood collected in 2024: SBTC

ITANAGAR, 16 Jan: A total of 13,281 units of whole blood and packed red blood cells were collected in the state during the period between January to December 2024, the State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC) informed in a release on Thursday.

Altogether 7,646 patients received blood transfusion during the period, it said.

The SBTC further informed that, during this period, 149 blood donation camps were conducted in the state. While Ramakrishna Mission Hospital, Itanagar, hosted 25 blood donation camps, the TRIHMS held 22 camps, and 20 camps were held in Tawang.

“Blood transfusion services in the state are totally dependent on the involvement of NGOs such as Arunachal Life Saving Foundation, AYANG of East Siang district, religious bodies/institutes, colleges, CBOs, student bodies, welfare associations/societies, the banking sector, the state police, the Army, CRPF, ITBP, NCC, etc, for which the SBTC extends heartfelt thanks,” the release said.

It informed that the SBTC was successful in starting new blood centres at the Longding district hospital and the East Kameng district hospital in Seppa, besides setting up new blood storage units at the Yazali CHC in Keyi Panyor district and the Leparada district hospital in Basar during 2023-24.

“The total number of government blood centres stands at 13, with one charitable blood centre(RKMH, Itanagar) in the state. The total number of government-run blood storage units has increased from two to four,” it said.

“The SBTC feels that the people ought to have a fair knowledge of how much is being served to the people. The data is also a reflection of the contribution made by the people in saving lives in the state through voluntary blood donations,” it added, and requested every eligible person to participate in blood donation camps voluntarily.