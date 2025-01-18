Mock drill on earthquake conducted

LIKABALI, 17 Jan: The disaster management department of Lower Siang district and the 12th Bn NDRF jointly conducted a mock drill on earthquake at the DC’s office complex here on Friday.

The NDRF team demonstrated search and rescue operations, medical first response, collapsed structure search and rescue, and rope rescue exercises during the mock drill.

DDMO Alokong Perme elucidated the importance of such drills for capacity building as well as mitigating damages and losses caused during calamities.

Highlighting the crucial role of first responders at the ground level, 12th Bn NDRF Deputy Commandant Anand Kumar Patel stressed the need for the people to equip themselves and have an emergency preparedness plan in place in case of any disaster.

The exercise saw the participation of officers and officials from various departments. (DIPRO)