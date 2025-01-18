Arunachal SARAS Mela underway

ITANAGAR, 17 Jan: The Arunachal SARAS Mela-2025 is being organised by the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission at DK Convention Centre here from 13 to 22 January.

The event, part of the union rural development ministry’s nationwide initiative, provides a unique platform for rural artisans and self-help groups across India to showcase and sell their products.

The fair was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pema Khandu in the presence of state government dignitaries.

Over the first four days, the cumulative sales at the mela have reached an impressive Rs 40 lakhs, reflecting the strong demand for rural products in urban markets.

The NABARD has extended its support to this initiative by providing grant assistance for logistic support to 10 stalls out of the total 54 stalls set up at the fair. These stalls, representing various districts of the state, display a wide range of products, including handloom and handicraft items, value-added processed foods, and geographical indication (GI) products. The NABARD has also assured to continue the support for developing the rural economy of the state.

The SARAS Mela has proved to be a transformative event for rural artisans, especially women, offering them the opportunity to empower themselves economically and socially, to strengthen the rural economy through direct market access, and to promote the ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative, enhancing the visibility of indigenous products.

In addition to sales of products, the mela provides a stage for Arunachal’s talented youths to showcase their skills in activities like dancing, singing, and flower arranging, enriching the cultural fabric of the event. This holistic approach underscores the fair’s role not only as a marketplace but also as a celebration of the state’s rural heritage and creativity.