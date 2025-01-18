Naara Aaba wines reach Taipei

[Apasi Linggi]

ITANAGAR, 17 Jan: Naara Aaba Winery, a symbol of Arunachal Pradesh’ rich cultural heritage, sustainable agriculture, and women-led entrepreneurship, has achieved a significant milestone by exporting its renowned fruit wines to Taipei, Taiwan.

This historic shipment of 1,000 bottles was ceremonially flagged off on 26 November, 2024, by Vivek HP, the deputy commissioner of Lower Subansiri district, in the presence of key officials, including Takhe Riniyo Nani (tax, excise and narcotics), Dani Tabin (agriculture), and Tasso Yallu (horticulture). The consignment arrived in Taipei on 16 January, 2025, marking a pivotal moment for the state’s presence on the international stage.

The export was facilitated by the India Taipei Association (ITA), in collaboration with the external affairs ministry, commemorating the ITA’s 30th anniversary in Taiwan. This collaboration underscores the growing international interest in Arunachal’s unique offerings.

Naara Aaba’s wines, including kiwi wine, pear wine with salyo, guava wine with chilli, and ‘Guava Delight’, showcase the region’s biodiversity and commitment to sustainable practices. Each bottle tells a story of Arunachal’s vibrant traditions and pristine landscapes, making this shipment a celebration of the state’s essence on a global stage.

This achievement is a direct result of Naara Aaba’s consistent participation in various exhibitions and its welcoming of visitors from all corners of the world, building its reputation and creating international connections.

This women-led initiative, spearheaded by founder Tage Rita Takhe, has gained recognition through its dedication to quality and community engagement. The winery’s success story highlights the power of women’s entrepreneurship in driving economic growth and promoting local products on a global scale. Takhe expresses gratitude to Industry Secretary Bullo Mamu for her invaluable guidance and support in navigating the complexities of international cargo shipment.

The government of Arunachal has been a strong supporter of wine tourism in the state, recognising its potential to boost the tourism sector. With its breathtaking vistas, diverse cultural heritage, and unique wine offerings, the state is poised to become a premier destination for wine enthusiasts and travellers seeking an unparalleled experience. The export of Naara Aaba wines underscores this vision, demonstrating Arunachal’s ability to attract global attention while promoting local products and empowering local communities.

The consignment’s journey, completed via Singapore, exemplifies the ethos of ‘Viksit Bharat’, reflecting the state’s progress and commitment to sustainable growth. This milestone signifies not just a triumph for Naara Aaba Winery but also a significant opportunity to spotlight Arunachal’s immense tourism potential. As wine tourism gains momentum, initiatives like these will pave the way for the state to shine on the world map, drawing visitors to explore its natural beauty, rich traditions, and innovative spirit.