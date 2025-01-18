Singpho chief Nong’s mortal remains consigned to flames with state honour by Assam govt

[Bengia Ajum]

LEDO, 17 Jan: The mortal remains of one of the most prominent figures of the Singpho community, Singpho chief Duwa Bisa Lat Nong, was cremated here on Friday and was given a full state honour by the government of Assam.

Nong passed away on Wednesday after a prolonged illness at his residence in Ledo, Assam, at the age of 71. A very prominent personality, he was of direct descent from the Singpho chief who had introduced Singpho tea to the British before the country gained independence.

The family and the entire community accorded him the highest honour during his final journey. His mortal remains were carried on a six-wheeled catafalque pulled by his family members, relatives, well-wishers, and community members. More than a thousand people from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh attended the cremation.

Nong was the last political jamedar of India and was also the mauzadar of the Tirap mauza in the Tirap tribal belt (Tirap transferred area) under Margherita subdivision in Tinsukia district of Assam.

A deeply revered and respected figure among the Singpho community cutting across boundaries, in 1985 he became the first president of the celebration committee of the Singpho ethno-cultural festival Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi, held in Miao in Changlang district. He was well-versed with the history of the Singpho tribe as well as the region.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein expressed sadness over the news of Nong’s demise.

“A humble and down-to-earth leader, Bisa Lat Nong was deeply respected for his vast knowledge of Singpho culture and heritage. His family’s historic legacy, including the introduction of tea to the British and their close ties with the Ahom dynasty, highlights their enduring significance in history. As the first president of the Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi in 1985, he played a pivotal role in preserving and promoting the Singpho culture and traditions. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones,” the DCM posted on social media.