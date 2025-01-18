State BJP likely to announce party president’s name on Saturday

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 17 Jan: The state BJP is likely to announce its new president’s name on Saturday, following the party’s top brasses’ last huddle at the party office here on Friday.

Among the party’s top leaders at the meeting were Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna, incumbent party president and Health Minister Biyuram Wahge, and the party’s returning officer Tagin Siga.

Party insiders informed The Arunachal Times that former Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong’s name has been finalised to succeed incumbent party president Wahge.

The sources further informed that Moyong’s name was finalised as the favourite after a series of meetings among the party’s top leaders in Itanagar and Delhi. Moyong is reportedly backed by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Union minister and former Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and the BJP’s Arunachal in-charge Ashok Singhal are overseeing the process of choosing the new party president. The party’s high command has assigned Sonowal to be the returning officer of the party’s new leadership election and selection process.

The top contenders for the party’s president, such as former education minister Taba Tedir, former agriculture minister Tage Taki, Tezu MLA Dr Mohesh Chai, and senior leader Tarh Tarak were also present at Friday’s meeting.