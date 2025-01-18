‘One for Education’ revitalises Koyu village with new library

[Apasi Linggi]

KOYU 17 Jan: Founded in August 2021, ‘One for Education’ is a pioneering initiative launched by former Miss Arunachal (2021) and Femina Miss India finalist (2022) Tengam Celine Koyu with the aim of uplifting and revitalising government schools in Arunachal Pradesh.

Driven by her unwavering passion for education, the project focuses on improving the infrastructure of dilapidated schools and creating better learning environments for students across the state. Koyu, a dedicated social activist and a holder of a master’s degree in sociology, has worked tirelessly to rebuild schools, transform communities, and inspire both teachers and students to believe in the potential of education.

A significant milestone in Koyu’s journey with ‘One for Education’ came when she spearheaded the creation of a library and an open hall in Koyu village, one of the rural areas of Lower Siang district. Officially inaugurated on 16 January by Tojir Kadu, in the presence of the Lower Siang DDSE, GB, and the villagers, this project represents not only a major achievement for Koyu but also for the larger vision of ‘One for Education’.

The journey to establish the library and the open hall was fraught with challenges. The library was built by renovating two old classrooms, while the open hall, which was constructed from scratch, took much longer due to its complex design and the logistical difficulties faced. The project was made even more challenging by the lack of internet access, poor road connectivity, and the absence of raw material shops in the village. Koyu had to make countless trips to Pasighat to gather necessary supplies.

This ambitious project was fully funded by Koyu’s winnings from the Arunachal Pradesh government’s initiative to send her to represent the state at the Femina Miss India, 2022. Additionally, a donation drive helped collect books and study materials, while the Koyu Youth Welfare Society and the villagers themselves provided hands-on support, from cleaning and setting up shelves to creating murals and ensuring the smooth execution of the project.

The result is a well-stocked library, home to a wide variety of books, including school textbooks, novels, and competitive exam materials. The new open hall is designed for multipurpose use, serving as a space for workshops, art classes, and other community-building activities. The community’s response has been overwhelmingly positive. The youths in particular have expressed immense gratitude for having a dedicated space to study and complete their homework. For many students, the library provides an environment they otherwise lack at home.

The nearest school, located 2.5 kilometres away in Rami, makes this library even more vital, offering students a peaceful and focused space for academic work.

This initiative is a perfect example of how communities can come together to create lasting impacts. The ‘One for Education’ initiative, which aims to renovate dilapidated schools and improve their infrastructure through voluntary help and crowdfunding, serves as a non-profit model for change. It represents a dedication to provide better education to every child, regardless of location or socioeconomic status.

As Koyu looks ahead, her vision is to expand this initiative to other parts of Arunachal, ensuring that more underdeveloped schools receive the support they need. The impact in Koyu village is just the beginning – her goal is to reach more communities, fostering educational empowerment, and inspiring future generations to pursue knowledge and development.

Koyu expressed gratitude to all those who supported her along the way. Their tireless efforts, from cleaning to constructing murals, have been essential in bringing this dream to life. She also thanked the Koyu Youth Welfare Society and the villagers for their consistent contributions and hands-on help. Their collective effort has made the library and the open hall not just a space for learning but a symbol of the power of community collaboration.