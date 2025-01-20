36 athletes to represent Arunachal at 38th National Games

ITANAGAR, 19 Jan: The Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) has selected 36 athletes for the 38th National Games, 2025, scheduled to be held in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, from 28 January to 14 February.

The state will compete in eight disciplines – badminton, boxing, judo, taekwondo, canoe & kayaking, cycling, weightlifting and wushu.

Arunachal had won 13 medals, including six gold, two silver and five bronze medals, in the previous edition of the games, which was held in Goa in 2023. The state had finished third, behind Manipur and Assam, in the medal table among the Northeastern states, and 21st in the country.

The squad:

Badminton: Laa Talar, Laa Tukum, Samuel Tamang, Laa Robin, Lobsang Choiden Sherdang, Lobsang Choidrup, Rakju Rigia, Mijon Bam, Bamang Pengko, Tania Tagam; Boxing: Heli Tana Tara, Karling Venia; Judo: Kamdom Boi; Taekwondo: Akash Kumar Ram, Khinsan Wangsu, Miching Taja, Rikpy Nyodu, Kame Bayang, Achum Sangha, Radha Bangsia, Lumter Uli; Canoe & Kayaking: Devi Dada; Cycling: Tajum Dere; Weightlifting: Charu Pesi, Golom Tinku, Markio Tario, Kojum Taba, Balo Yalam; Wushu: Mercy Ngaimong, Yorna Rosni, Nyeman Wangsu, Gyamar Yatup, Realu Boo, Lucy Miuli, Toku Apung, Gyemar Kana, Chera Loku, Taug Ama.

Abraham K Techi is the chef de mission.