Drug peddlers nabbed with heroin

[Pisi Zauing]

MIAO, 19 Jan: Two drug peddlers were arrested from different parts of the state with suspected heroin.

The anti-drug squad (ADS) of the Miao police arrested a drug peddler from Upper Colony here in Changlang district on Saturday.

Upon receiving input from a credible source regarding possible drug supply to Vijaynagar on Saturday afternoon, Miao Police Station OC Inspector Vicky Lowang immediately alerted the ADS.

The peddler, identified as James Limbu, a resident of Papharbari village in Vijaynagar, was already under the radar of the ADS for weeks.

Acting on the input provided by the source, the ADS intercepted Limbu in Upper Colony while he was looking for a vehicle for safe passage to Vijaynagar.

During search, police team seized suspected heroin, weighing around 6.9 grams, filled in 11 plastic tobacco containers. A case under various provisions of the NDPS Act has been registered in the matter.

ZIRO: A team of police here in Lower Subansiri district arrested a drug peddler and seized suspected heroin from his possession.

The alleged accused has been identified as Subu Opo. The arrest was made based on credible information received about his arrival from Itanagar with contraband and his heading towards Treasury Down, Hapoli, for peddling the drug on 18 January, Lower Subansiri SP Keni Bagra informed in a release.

The team intercepted the alleged accused and conducted an exhaustive search in the presence an executive magistrate.

During the search, 76 plastic vials containing suspected heroin, weighing 104.1 gms, were seized from his possession, the SP said.

The police have launched further investigation after registering a case under the NDPS Act, he said.