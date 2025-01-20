Union min reviews implementation of dev projects in U/Subansiri

DAPORIJO, 19 Jan: Union MoS for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur on Sunday visited Upper Subansiri district and reviewed the implementation of various developmental projects in the district.

During her visit, the minister inspected the one-stop centre in Daporijo, a critical support system for women in distress, and highlighted the importance of such facilities in ensuring the safety and empowerment of women, especially in remote areas.

During her review meeting with the HoDs, Thakur said that welfare schemes and other basic facilities must reach every individual or household.

“No weaker section or individual should be left out,” the minister said. She said that beside developmental works, the tribal culture and identity should also be protected and preserved.

The minister’s visit to the district highlighted the Centre’s commitment to prioritising the development of the Northeast region. It underscored the government’s focus on empowering local communities and addressing key challenges in remote areas.

During the visit, the minister was accompanied by Industry and IPR Minister Nyato Dukam, Daporijo MLA Taniya Soki, and Dumpirijo MLA Rode Bui. (PIB/DIPRO)