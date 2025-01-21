Aquaculture trg for women of SHGs underway

ZIRO, 20 Jan: An aquaculture training aimed at empowering 30 women of SHGs in advanced aquaculture practices was launched at the Integrated Aqua Park in Tarin here in Lower Subansiri district on Monday.

Funded by the NABARD and implemented by Infoway IT Solutions, the project will provide training, inputs, and equipment to promote sustainable fish farming practices.

The year-long project aims to train women in advanced aquaculture techniques, provide inputs like fingerlings, feed, and equipment for fish farms, create livelihood opportunities and local trainers for knowledge dissemination, and promote environmentally sustainable aquaculture practices.

Integration with schemes like PMMSY, KCC- fisheries and Atmanirbhar Matsya Palan Yojana will further support the beneficiaries.

In his inaugural address, Lower Subansiri DC Vivek HP underscored the importance of stakeholder convergence and the need to strengthen fish marketing infrastructure to maximise benefits for farmers.

NABARD General Manager Damodar Mishra highlighted the NABARD’s initiatives in both the farm and off-farm sectors, aimed at fostering development in the state. He emphasised promotion of fisheries and FPOs to enhance fish farming and establish strong market linkages. He also urged banks and other stakeholders to collaborate in linking beneficiaries of government schemes, including KCC, with formal banking channels.

Also present on the occasion were NABARD DDM Lalit Maurya, Lower Subansiri DFDO L Lasa, Lower Subansiri KVK Head Hage Munth, and Infoway IT Solutions director Prakash Chandra Tiwari.