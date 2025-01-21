More tribes should conduct friendship summits

The Apatani and Adi communities on Sunday conducted a summit to cement the friendship between two major tribes of the state. A joint declaration was signed by the Adi Bane Kebang (ABK) and the Tanii Supun Dukun (TSD), the apex bodies of the Adi and the Apatani community, respectively. The event was graced by Chief Minister Pema Khandu himself. In 2015, the TSD had signed a similar kind of declaration with the Nyishi Elite Society, the apex body of the Nyishi tribe. Since then, relations between the two tribes have flourished. This kind of initiative should be encouraged.

More such programmes should be conducted among various tribes of the state. It will help to foster brotherhood and also help to know more about each other’s tribes. Arunachal is home to 26 major tribes and 100 sub-tribes. Even a small misunderstanding can create a major communal problem. Therefore the conduct of friendship summits can help to thwart any kind of possible misunderstanding and help maintain communal harmony. The state government also should encourage such kinds of events and extend all possible help. In particular, the tribes that share land boundaries should conduct such summits. The possibility of issues arising out of land disputes remains high. Such friendship will come in handy in such a situation.