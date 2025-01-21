Reducing exam duration

Editor,

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I would like to suggest a revision in the question setting pattern for the TGT and PGT exams conducted by the APPSC. I propose that the APPSC adopt a similar pattern to the one used by KVS, which consists of two stages: a written exam and a direct viva.

The written exam could comprise only multiple-choice questions, with a marking pattern as follows: Part A – English (10 marks), Part B – general knowledge, current affairs, reasoning, and computer literacy (30 marks), Part C – perspective on education and leadership (40 marks), and Part D – concerned subject (100 marks). This would be followed by an interview worth 20 marks, totalling 200 marks. The exam could be conducted over a duration of three hours, with no negative marking.

I am suggesting this change because the current pattern would take more time to complete, resulting in increased costs and extra effort in the functioning of the exam for the authorities. Moreover, it has been 3-4 years since the last update, and it is high time to follow this pattern, so that the exam can be completed within a few months without taking 9-10 months.

Lastly, I request that the APPSC notify all pending exams in advance, so that we can prepare accordingly.

Awaiting candidates