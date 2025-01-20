Adi-Apatani summit triumph of unity, says CM

PASIGHAT, 19 Jan: “Today, we are not just marking a summit of two communities; we are witnessing the triumph of unity, understanding, and a commitment to preserving the age-old fabric of communal harmony that has long been the cornerstone of Arunachal Pradesh’ rich cultural mosaic,” said Chief Minister Pema Khandu, attending the Adi-Apatani Summit-2025 here in East Siang district on Sunday.

The event also featured the signing of a joint declaration by the Adi Bane Kebang (ABK) and the Tanii Supun Dukun (TSD), the apex body of the Adi and the Apatani community, respectively.

Khandu said that the Adis and the Apatanis, though geographically distinct and with separate traditions, have long shared a bond – “one that transcends political boundaries and finds its roots in their common ancestry, dating back to the times of Abotani.”

He, however, observed that in the modern era, differences – whether small or large – have the potential to flare up into conflicts if people are not vigilant.

“We cannot afford to let petty misunderstandings or rumours disrupt the harmony that has been carefully nurtured over generations. Instead, we must face these challenges with maturity, understanding, and mutual respect,” Khandu said.

He hailed the ABK and the TSD for setting a remarkable example for the entire state. “By coming together and signing this historic joint declaration, both communities have reaffirmed their commitment to peace, unity, and the continued wellbeing of their people,” he said.

“This declaration is not just a piece of paper – it is a living, breathing testament to the enduring values of love, respect, and mutual trust that have defined both the Adi and the Apatani cultures for generations,” the CM added.

The resolutions set clear principles for peaceful coexistence and preservation of communal harmony.

“The decision to jointly condemn and discourage any communal dispute or violence – whether arising from personal issues or otherwise – demonstrates the maturity and wisdom of both communities,” Khandu said.

The resolution strictly prohibits traditional revenge system and promotes inter-tribe marriage, cultural exchange, and festivals.

“I applaud the efforts of the community leaders, the ABK, and the TSD for their vision and commitment to creating a stronger, more cohesive Arunachal Pradesh. It is through such acts of collective leadership that we can build a future free from fear and division,” the chief minister said.

Khandu lauded the TSD for being the pioneer of signing the first such declaration with the Nyishi Elite Society way back in 2015. He said that with the 2015 declaration in place, both the Nyishi and Apatani communities are developing and flourishing today in an environment of peace and mutual understanding.

Khandu observed that in a state as diverse as Arunachal, with over 26 major tribes and numerous sub-tribes, the need for mutual understanding and cooperation is greater than ever before.

He assured that the state government is committed to support initiatives that promote communal harmony, peace, and the preservation of the state’s rich cultural heritage.

“The state government, in collaboration with community leaders like you, will continue to work towards fostering an environment of trust and peaceful coexistence. We will continue to support programmes that promote cultural exchanges, inter-community dialogues, and peace-building initiatives,” Khandu said.

In a special message to the youths, the chief minister said, “You are the torchbearers of the values that we hold dear. It is through your actions, your respect for each other’s cultures, and your willingness to embrace diversity that Arunachal Pradesh will truly shine as a beacon of unity and progress. Let the example set by the Adi and the Apatani communities inspire you to work together, to learn from each other, and to contribute to the greater good of our society.”

Home Minister Mama Natung, who also attended the event, termed the Adi- Apatani summit an exemplary initiative that should be emulated by other community-based organisations, adding that “such efforts for bridging communities and fostering goodwill and mutual understanding is in line with the vision of Team Arunachal and EK Bharat Shrestha Bharat and joining together in the fight against drug abuse to protect the future generations.”

MP Tapir Gao while lauding the initiative said that the implementation of the “summit declaration will really reap benefits in shaping the visions and goals at the grassroots.”

Minister Ojing Tasing said that both the communities have a lot to learn and share with each other in various fields.

Mishmi Welfare Society president Matheim Linggi termed the initiative inspiring for other communities to build a pan-Arunachal entity through the spirit of brotherhood and amity.

MLA Hage Appa in his speech said that “this historic occasion will be written in golden letters, the legacy of which should be carried forward by the youths and the future generations.”

Adi-Apatani Summit Organising Committee chairman Oki Dai also spoke.

The event was attended also by MLAs Ninong Ering, Alo Libang, Tapi Darang, Punyo Apum, and Oni Panyang, state BJP president Kaling Moyong, former ministers Tage Taki, Padi Richo, and Nani Ribia, public leaders, members of CBOs, GBs, and HoDs, among others. (CM’s PR Cell & DIPRO)