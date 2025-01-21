NDRF launches 15-day famex in U/Siang

YINGKIONG, 20 Jan: The 12th battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) launched a 15-day familiarisation exercise (famex) on disaster management in Upper Siang district on Monday.

The programme, spearheaded by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), aims at enhancing disaster resilience among students, teachers and the local community.

The exercise began with a school safety programme at Pedong Nane School here, targeting the students and teachers, focusing on building awareness, and imparting essential disaster management skills.

The NDRF team elaborated disaster scenarios, such as earthquake, flood, and fire incidents, and how to respond effectively.

Demonstrations included basic lifesaving techniques, such as cardiopulmonary resuscitation, first aid, and fire safety measures.

Evacuation drills were also conducted to familiarise the students with safe practices during emergencies.

District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) Anie Yangfo, who is actively overseeing the implementation of the programme, emphasised the importance of preparedness at school and community levels.

She highlighted the long-term benefits of such programmes in building a disaster-resilient district. The DDMO informed that the familiarisation exercise will continue with school safety programmes in various schools across Upper Siang district, and added that community awareness programmes targeting the local communities to enhance their knowledge of disaster management and response mechanisms will also be held.

During the exercise, a question-and-answer session allowed students and teachers to engage actively and clarify doubts about disaster response. (DIPRO)