Pongte highlights Arunachal’s contributions to democratic values

PATNA, 20 Jan: Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte on Monday highlighted Arunachal Pradesh’ key legislative contributions to democratic values, particularly the introduction of panchayati raj institutions to empower rural communities, especially women and youths.

He said this while attending the 85th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference, themed ’75th anniversary of Constitution: Contribution of Parliament and state legislative bodies in strengthening constitutional values’, which began here on Monday.

Inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and hosted by the Bihar Legislative Assembly led by Nand Kishore Yadav, the two-day event brought together presiding officers from across the country.

Pongte dwelt on the integration of traditional dispute resolution systems in Arunachal with the modern judicial framework. He explained how the state recognised the need to balance customary laws with the legal systems established by the Indian Constitution.

“The Arunachal Pradesh Civil Code Act, 2022, which acknowledges traditional village councils as ‘traditional courts’, was a significant step in reconciling these two systems, promoting inclusive justice, and ensuring that traditional practices remain respected while aligning with the national legal framework,” he said.

Expressing his appreciation for the 75th anniversary of the Constitution Day of India, the Speaker emphasised that the deliberations at the conference would play a crucial role in strengthening parliamentary democracy, upholding constitutional values and addressing the evolving needs of governance in the country.

The Speaker, accompanied by Secretary Tadar Meena and senior officers of the state Assembly also met the Bihar governor earlier in the day. (Speaker’s PR Cell)