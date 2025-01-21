Namsai has capacity to be ‘vegetable basket’ of NE: Guv

ITANAGAR, 20 Jan: Governor KT Parnaik said that Namsai district has the capacity to be the “vegetable basket” of Northeast India.

The governor made the observation during a review meeting with the administrative officers and departmental heads of the district at the district secretariat here on Monday.

During the meeting, Parnaik reviewed various central and state government-sponsored developmental programmes, projects and schemes for the aspirational district.

Stating that he was highly impressed by the accomplishment of the district in agriculture and allied sectors, the governor asked the officials to encourage the agrarian community towards natural and multiple farming to ensure doubling their income.

The governor emphasised on strengthening the anganwadi centres and suggested establishing advanced learning centres and mobile libraries to augment the education scenario in the district.

“Every effort must be there to make the youth of the state educated, disciplined and motivated, so that they become good citizens and able leaders,” he said.

Stating that tourism in the district can boost the socioeconomic situation of the state, the governor advised the district administration and the tourism department to “go for a wholesome tourism experience with talented tour operators and guides and avenues for cultural exposure.”

He asked them to create technology-driven tourism hubs.

Lekang MLA Likha Soni, Deputy Commissioner CR Khampa and District Planning Officer Dr Keshav Sharma briefed the governor on the achievements, initiatives and challenges of the district.

The governor also interacted with GBs and panchayati members at Kongmu Kham. He urged them to “voluntarily contribute towards the prime minister’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by ensuring that every child completes schooling, monitoring the implementation of developmental works at village and panchayat levels, maintaining cleanliness, and being vigilant against the drug menace.”

The GBs and PRI members shared their issues and challenges with the governor.

The governor also visited the drug de-addiction centre in Lathao and interacted with the inmates, recovered youths and officials of the centre. He advised the inmates to engage in physical activities, games and sports and skilling, so that they can recover quickly, be socially useful and shoulder the responsibilities of their families.

Parnaik impressed upon the officials to be dedicated and sincere in their approach and give time to every inmate individually.

Earlier, on his arrival in Namsai, the governor, accompanied by his wife Anagha Parnaik, paid obeisance at the Golden Pagoda. They also offered prayers for the wellbeing of the people, and interacted with the monks and officials of the temple.

The governor’s wife also visited Madam Mein Weaving Centre in Kungsung, the district emporium, Namsai, and the model anganwadi centre in Kaba and interacted with the officials and women SHG members.

She lauded the efforts of the SHGs and the women’s participation in preserving traditional textiles and grooming young children of the district in carrying forward the age-old heritage. (Raj Bhavan)