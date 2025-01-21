APWWS welcomes CM’s plan to field 20 women in next election

ITANAGAR, 20 Jan: The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) has welcomed Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s announcement that the state BJP plans to field 20 women candidates in the 2029 Assembly election.

“This progressive step will not only provide women with a platform to participate in governance but also empower them politically and enhance their involvement in decision-making processes -an essential pillar of a healthy democracy,” the APWWS stated in a release on Monday.

“This initiative will ensure greater representation of women in the legislative assembly, enabling them to address critical issues affecting women and society at large. We urge other political parties to follow suit and adopt similar measures to promote gender equity and strengthen democratic values,” it said.