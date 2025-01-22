14 journos from NE to go on media tour to Maha Kumbh

NEW DELHI, 21 Jan: Fourteen journalists from Northeast India are set to visit Maha Kumbh-2025 in Prayagraj as part of a three-day media tour organised by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), in collaboration with the government of Uttar Pradesh,from 21 to 23 January.

Representing Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura, this delegation will have a unique opportunity to report on one of the largest spiritual gatherings in the world.

The initiative aims to provide a platform for journalists from print, electronic and digital media to capture and share the cultural and spiritual essence of the Maha Kumbh Mela with audiences across the Northeast region and beyond.