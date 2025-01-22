MLA inaugurates paragliding event

Prem Chetry

BOMDILA, 21 Jan: Kalaktang MLA Tsetan Chombay inaugurated a paragliding event at Morsing village in West Kameng district on Tuesday.

Lauding the initiatives of the Arunachal Adventure Tour (AAT), Chombay said, “This event is the second achievement for the three village – Morshing, Domkho and Sanglem – after being the winner of the third place in the ‘Best tourist destination awards under the category of ‘outstanding contribution to sustainable and responsible tourism practices’.

“Promoting the immense potential for adventure tourism in this area can undoubtedly boost the tourism sector of West Kameng district in general and Morshing, Domkho and Sanglem in particular,” he said.

He assured to provide all possible assistance to the AAT, saying that “sustainable tourism can assure economic, cultural and social progress, and the best sustainable tourism always prioritises protection of the fragile environment.”

North East India Tourism Confederation vice president and Himalayan Holidays CEO Tsering Wange said that “in order to groom people engaged in the tourism sector here, we need to have expertise and skills,” and assured to assist the stakeholders in getting international training.

He further said, “We need to work together to explore the huge tourism potential of these three villages and to showcase them.”

Earlier, AAT chairman Yeshi Dorjee Bapu said, “We must explore all possible resources sustainably. Our place is known for historical and cultural boons, and introducing adventure tourism to the tour package in the region would further enhance its potentiality.”

Among others, Nargum East ZPM Trashi Wangchuk Khochy, Panchayat Election Commissioner Rinchin Tashi, PRI members, and guests from Bomdila, Dirang and Rupa attended the event.