Awareness prog on violation of child rights

LAZU, 21 Jan: An awareness programme on violation of child rights was organised by the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR), in collaboration with the deputy director-cum-district child protection officer (DCPO), here in Tirap district on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, APSCPCR member Ngurang Achung emphasised the significance of the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act and the Right to Education (RTE) Act, shedding light on their critical provisions.

Another APSCPCR member, Honluk Lukham, spoke on the pressing issue of drug abuse in the TCL region. Lukham highlighted the adverse impacts of drugs on the social, physical, economic, and financial wellbeing of individuals and communities.

Resource person and advocate Gulley Sumnyan provided insights on the the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, child marriage, and child labour. He highlighted the interrelation between POCSO cases and child marriage, and advocated collective efforts to combat these issues.

Lazu EAC (i/c) Numeet Singh and WCD Deputy Director H Bangsia also spoke.

Officials of various departments and the JJB, panchayat leaders, and members of NGOs, CBOs,and student organisations attended the programme. (DIPRO)