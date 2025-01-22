APSCW team visits RKMMS, CCI in Jairampur

ITANAGAR, 21 Jan: A team of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) went to Changlang district on Monday and visited the office of RK Mossang Memorial Society (RKMMS), an NGO in Jairampur run by former APSCW chairperson Komoli Mossang.

The team visited the main office of the society, which houses a library, a clinic, and other establishments.

Mossang highlighted the activities of her society, which includes a special adoption agency, a skill activities area and elementary residential housing for 100 girls.

The APSCW team also visited the child care institution in Jairampur.