Wangsu emphasises importance of integrated farming

JAIRAMPUR, 21 Jan: Agri & Allied Minister Gabriel D Wangsu emphasised the importance of integrated farming approaches and climate-resilient agricultural practices in light of global warming concerns.

The minister said this while reviewing agricultural operations during his visit to the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) here in Changlang district on Monday.

The minister held detailed discussions with senior officials, including the head of KVK Jairampur and district officers of horticulture, agriculture, fisheries development and veterinary services. The department heads presented their achievements and operational processes while highlighting various challenges, particularly regarding funding constraints and workforce shortages.

Responding to the concerns raised, Wangsu assured to provide “full support in addressing these challenges.” Highlighting the region’s potential, Wangsu noted, “Jairampur’s favourable environmental conditions and land resources present exceptional farming opportunities.”

He particularly emphasised the significance of piggery in the region’s economic growth and stressed the need for enhanced fodder cultivation.

Wangsu also visited the Centre of Excellence and High Tech Nursery of the horticulture department, as well as the pig breeding farm in Jairampur.