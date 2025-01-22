Christian leaders to meet over APFRA

ITANAGAR, 21 Jan: A state-level Christian leaders’consultative meeting on the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA), 1978, will be held on 28 January.

“The meeting is being convened by the Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) with utmost urgency,” ACF president Tarh Miri and general secretary James Techi Tara stated in a release.

All the central executive committee members, advisers and heads of organisations, including ACF leaders of all the districts, are expected to attend the meeting, scheduled to be held at the Arunalay Pastoral Centre in ESS Sector, to discuss the government’s recent decision to formulate rules and implement the APFRA.