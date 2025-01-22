Woeful plight of education department

Editor,

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I would like to express deep concern regarding the education department’s inactivity and failure to review suspension orders, resulting in the reinstatement of teachers who were previously suspended for corruption and other misconduct (APPSC scam).

The primary responsibility of the education department is to ensure that our educational institutions are staffed with individuals of integrity and dedication. However, the recent reinstatement of teachers with a history of corruption and crime undermines the credibility of our schools and compromises the quality of education provided to our students.

The 6 officials’ suspension orders have not been reviewed in a timely manner, leading to the automatic reinstatement of these officials without a thorough assessment of their conduct and suitability for teaching and other profession. Such negligence on the part of the education department is unacceptable and warrants immediate corrective action.

Further, I would like to draw the citizens’ attention to a concerning issue regarding the appointment procedures within our education system. Recently, it has come to light that the deputy commissioner of a district has appointed a postgraduate teacher (PGT) as the deputy director of school education, bypassing the established authority of the commissioner of education.

This action represents gross violation of the procedural norms and raises serious questions about the integrity and transparency of the appointment process. According to the standard protocol, the appointment of senior education officials should be overseen by the commissioner of education, who is vested with the authority to ensure that such decisions are made based on merit and in accordance with established guidelines.

The intervention of a DC in this process undermines the hierarchical structure and the checks and balances that are crucial for maintaining fairness and accountability in public service appointments. It is imperative that such appointments are conducted through a transparent and standardised procedure to ensure the credibility of our educational administration.

Currently, from one side, the honourable education minister is trying his best to uplift the education scenario of Arunachal. However, from the other side, our education department is decaying day by day.

I hope this letter brings attention to the above issues and prompts a timely and appropriate response from the aurhorities concerned to uphold the sanctity of our education system.

A teacher