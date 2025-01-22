Refresher trg prog on GPDP preparation underway

PASIGHAT, 20 Jan: A three-day East Siang district level refresher training on the People’s Plan Campaign (PPC), Participatory Development Index (PDI), and Localization of Sustainable Development Goals (LSDG) began at the DC’s conference hall here on Monday.

It is being organised by the State Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (SIRD&PR), in collaboration with the East Siang district administration, with the aim of enhancing the preparation of gram panchayat development plans (GPDP) and district panchayat development plans (DPDP) for East Siang district.

Gram panchayat chairpersons (GPC) and GPMs from Bogong-I, Bogong-II, Bosing-I and Bosing-II, GP member secretaries, local self-governance committee members and frontline workers from various line departments and representatives of self-help groups are participating in the training.

Addressing the inaugural session of the training programme, EAC (Dev) Olak Apang stressed on the importance of planning and training in every aspect of life, especially in democratic governance.

PD-cum-DPDO Tajing Padung briefed about the aims,objectives and benefits of the training programme.

The training programme is being guided by SIRD&PR Assistant Director SW Bagang and Hyderabad-based NIRD&PR consultant S Kundu. (DIPRO)