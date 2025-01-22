When the state governments of the eight Northeastern states are trying their level best to woo the investors of the country to invest in their respective state, the union ministry of development of the north eastern region (DoNER), on its part, is playing a vital role to persuade the big business houses of the country to invest in the NE region. The recent trade and investment road show hosted by the DoNER ministry in Ahmedabad last Friday, urging Gujarat-based entrepreneurs and business houses to invest in the Northeast, reflected the seriousness of the union government in its endeavour to make the NE region economically self-sufficient and the right destination for investors. During the road show, the DoNER ministry highlighted the present development scenario of the NE region like good connectivity and industrial-friendly infrastructure. According to union Minister of State for DoNER Sukanta Majumdar, who urged business houses of Gujarat to invest in Arunachal Pradesh and other seven states of the Northeast region, “The Northeastern region is an invaluable asset to India’s growth story and it is brimming with immense potential and opportunities. This region’s proximity to Southeast Asia positions it as a gateway to our eastern neighbours, aligning perfectly with India’s Act East policy.” The minister further said that the NE region with its rich culture and ecological diversity is a treasure trove for tourism.

Apart from the government level, NGOs such as the Arunachal Bullet Club (ABC) is also continuously promoting the tourism potential of Arunachal through its numerous activities. A day after the road show in Gujarat, a team of riders under the ABC began its journey for Gujarat from Kaho village in Anjaw district in order to participate in 22nd Brotherhood of Bulleteers Motorcycling Consortium Rider Mania, beginning on 31 January. The ABC, which has been representing Arunachal in Rider Mania for the last six years, has always been “silent ambassadors for tourism and promoting brotherhood and unity in diversity, especially in Rider Mania.” Representing Arunachal by ABC in a big event like Rider Mania will not only promote tourism of the state; it will also directly or indirectly help motivate the big business establishments of the country to invest in peaceful state like Arunachal.