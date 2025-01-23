DyCM calls for promoting regional agri. products on global stage

Arunachal Pineapple Festival Bagra 2.0

BAGRA, 22 Jan: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has underscored the importance of promoting regional agricultural products on a global stage.

He was speaking during the inauguration of Aruna-chal Pineapple Festival Bagra 2.0 which began at Higi Bagra Village in West Siang district on Wednesday.

Chowna Mein appreciated the All Bagra Welfare Society (ABWS) for organizing the event, which he said “connects the farming community with policy-makers, ultimately benefiting the agricultural sector.”

The DyCM also emphasized on strengthening the Research & Development Wing of the state through the State Horticulture Research and Development Institute (SHRDI) and Krishi Vigyan Kendra’s (KVK).

Mein highlighted Bagra as the epicenter of pineapple production in Arunachal Pradesh, contributing around 9,000 metric tons annually from the West Siang district alone. “With 265 farmers engaged in pineapple farming in the area, the region is also known for its oranges, which further illustrate its agricultural potential,” he added.

He further emphasized the need for Geographical Indication (GI) registration for products like the Bagra Pineapple, noting that the state already has several GI-tagged products, including Arunachal Orange.

Encouraging local farmers to take their agricultural ventures to the next level, Mein assured that the state government is committed to support the farming community. “Programs like Atma-Nirbhar Bhagwani Yojana (ANBY), Atma-Nirbhar Krishi Yojana (ANKY) etc, are designed to empower farming communities across the state,” he stated. He further added that substantial funding has been allocated to these programs to promote agricultural development in Arunachal Pradesh.

He also addressed one of the primary concerns faced by the farmers of Arunachal Pradesh about the marketing of their agricultural produce. “I am aware of the challenges faced by our farmers, where sometimes even good produces are sold at low prices. There is an urgent need for post-harvest management solutions,” he said and suggested establishment of food processing units for value addition, and of a Mandi in the Siang Belt.

He further urged the entrepreneurs to explore initiatives which will improve the economic conditions of the farmers as they will directly sell their products to the consumers/wholesaler instead of going through the middlemen.

The DyCM also assured the farmers of Bagra of looking into their demands for the provision of fund for fencing of pineapple garden in Bagra, CC pavement road from NH-13 to Yamko and Lipu & Pigi- Mengo villages and declaring Pine Apple Festival Bagra as a calendar event.

He later felicitated the progressive farmers of the area and acknowledged their hard work and dedication in agriculture.

Also present on the occasion was the minister for education, RWD, tourism, etc. Pasang Dorjee Sona, who lauded the efforts of the community in promoting the pineapple produce from the area through the Pineapple Festival.

The festival was also attended by Basar MLA Nyabi Jini Dirchi, Aalo West MLA Topin Ete, West Siang deputy commissioner Mamu Hage, DIGP Tumme Amo, Zilla Parishad chairperson Tumpe Ete among others.