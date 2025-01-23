12 houses gutted in fire in Dapo

DAPORIJO, 22 Jan: 12 houses were completely burnt and 2 other houses partially damaged by a fire mishap that broke out in Polo Colony here in Upper Subansiri district at around 10 pm on Tuesday. No casualties are reported so far, said DIPRO in a press release.

Deputy commissioner Tasso Gambo and DDMO in-charge C.K Namchoom rushed to the spot to assess the damages. Immediate relief packages were distributed to the victims, the release said.

Various organizations including Reri Welfare Society came forward and donated relief items to the fire victims, the release further said.