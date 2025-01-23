ICR DC flags off riders from ABC Hqs for 22nd BOBMC Rider Mania

ITANAGAR, 22 Jan: Itanagar Capital Region deputy commissioner Talo Potom flagged off a group of riders from the headquarters chapter of the Arunachal Bullet Club (ABC) for the 22nd Brotherhood of Bulleteers Motorcycling Consortium (BOBMC) Rider Mania from civil secretariat here on Wednesday.

The 22nd BOBMC Rider Mania will be held in the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat from 31 January to 2 February.

While flagging off the ride, Potom hailed it as a “historic journey” stretching from Kaho, the easternmost point of Arunachal Pradesh, to Kutch, the westernmost region of India.

The DC commended ABC for its role in promoting tourism, particularly rural tourism, and fostering a spirit of brotherhood among the riders.

The ride from Kaho was flagged off on 18 January, with other riders joining from the Siang, Longding, Changlang, Shillong and Tinsukia chapters.