Puroik community must start working with a changed mindset:  Governor

ITANAGAR, 22 Jan: Governor K.T Parnaik emphasized that the Puroik community must adopt a changed mindset and attitude. The Governor stated that they (the Puroik community) must work hard and with determination.

“If you run away from challenges, no one will come to your aid. You must rely on yourself,” the Governor said to a delegation of the Autonomous Puroik Welfare Board (APWB), led by its chairman Kashok Solung, which called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday. The delegation briefed the Governor about the welfare board and the challenges faced by the Puroik community.

Assuring that welfare measures would be initiated in the best interest of the community, the Governor advised the Puroik members to preserve their indigenous identity while progressing with the times. He emphasized that they must join the mainstream, settle down, stand united and advocate for themselves.

After listening patiently, the Governor advised the APWB members to focus on ensuring that every member of the Puroik community is registered and can avail themselves of benefits from central and state government welfare programs and schemes. He also stressed the importance of education, urging both the elders and youth of the community to ensure that every child goes to school and completes their education.