Stakeholders discuss various aspects of tourism development

MECHUKHA, 22 Jan: A meeting of various tourism stakeholders, homestay owners and accommodation units was convened here on Wednesday with the aim to discuss and interact on various aspects of tourism development in the Mechukha region.

Chairing the meeting, Mechukha Additional Deputy Commissioner Tana Yaho emphasized the importance of organizing and streamlining the operations of homestays in the region and directed the formation of a Homestay Committee, which will work in consultation with the district administration to ensure effective coordination, promote cleanliness and provide essential information to tourists. The committee will also ensure that tourists have a hassle-free stay by adhering to guidelines, including permits and environmental responsibilities.

The ADC also proposed the introduction of evening cultural activities, in line with Gorchey (showcase of traditional Memba dance at the main market of Mechukha every Wednesday evening), an initiative of Nehnang Cultural Development Society (NCDS), to be held at least twice a week, enhancing the visitor experience.

TIO Duyir Buni Yedi requested that homestay owners and accommodation units educate tourists particularly, those going on trekking expeditions, to responsibly bring back their waste.

SB, APP head constable Tabu Pusang emphasized the importance of timely submission of Protected Area Permit (PAP) details, highlighting its role in smooth tourism operations.

Nehnang Cultural Development Society general secretary Cheden Goiba stressed the significance of preserving and showcasing Mechukha’s traditional culture, cuisine and history. He noted that homestay owners are pivotal in disseminating accurate information about the region’s rich heritage and tourist attractions.

The meeting also featured an open discussion session where tourism stakeholders shared concerns and sought clarifications regarding various permits and operational matters.