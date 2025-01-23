Villagers build Sub Health Centre at remote Banggo village

ROING, 22 Jan: The villagers of remote Banggo, under Paglam sub division of Lower Dibang Valley district, have built a kaccha house to serve as a Sub Health Centre.

Located at the boundary area between Arunachal and Assam, the Sub Health Centre will cater to approximately 3,000 people from Mer and Banggo villages in Arunachal, as well as three villages from Assam.

Dambuk MLA Puinnyo Apum, who inaugurated the Medical Sub Health Centre on Wednesday, lauded the villagers for taking the initiative to build the health centre without relying on government funding.

The MLA also praised Lower Dibang Valley DMO Dr. Worar Taku for inspiring the villagers to build the kaccha house. Dr. Taku, who could not attend the event due to health issues, revealed that a health center was recognized for the village by the government way back in 2014 but remained non-operational due to inadequate infrastructure.

Dr. Taku informed that three staff members, including one ANM and two MTS, have been deployed to ensure the centre’s proper functionality. He also shared his experience of making at least 15 such health centres functional in Longding district during his tenure as DMO there.

Later, the MLA visited a health camp organized by the District Health Society, Roing where multi-specialist doctors and staff were engaged and benefited hundreds of patients.

While responding to a memorandum submitted by the villagers, the MLA announced plans to construct permanent building and staff quarters after thorough discussions with the DMO.