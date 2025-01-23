All officials in APPSC paper leak case to be suspended: CM

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 22 Jan: Chief Minister Pema Khandu has stated that all officials of the education department involved in the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leak scam who were reinstated will be suspended. Speaking to the media at Pipsorang in Kra Daadi district, he explained that although the officials were reinstated based on a court order, the government is reviewing the matter. He has directed the chief secretary to suspend the officials involved in the paper leak scam.

Further, he acknowledged that there had been lapses on the department’s part. “I agree there have been lapses, which they took advantage of. I have directed the education department to immediately submit the departmental inquiry committee’s reports so that action can be taken,” said the Chief Minister.

On Tuesday, the education department suspended Block Education Officers (BEOs) Iken Bagra and Posi Gamlin, posted in West Siang district. Their reinstatement, following a high court directive, had sparked controversy in the state.

The duo, along with two other officials, Tanyang Gaduk and Radek Romin, had previously been arrested and suspended for their alleged involvement in the APPSC paper leak scam.