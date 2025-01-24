Connecting Arunachal

Pipsorang, an administrative unit of the Tali constituency in Kra Daadi district, has received road connectivity after 78 years of independence. The 55-km Tali to Pipsorang road is being constructed by the rural works department under the PMGSY.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who has prioritised connectivity in the state, has promised to travel by road from Itanagar to Yangte-Tali and all the way to Pipsorang. During his recent visit, he laid the foundation stones for several roads, including the Tugmar to Guha road under the CRIF scheme, the Parsi Parlo PWD road from Kopin to Hapuk, Pija to Habak, the Tali-Pija PMGSY road to Richik, and the Tali-Pija PMGSY road to Neopum, all under the Vibrant Village Programme.

The chief minister also assured the completion of the Tali-Pipsorang road to Haa village, Nyobia to Keba, Ripum to Raha village, and the upgradation of the road from Roing to Lodo Kore village.

Informing that about 1,300 villages across the state are yet to be connected by road, Khandu assured that no stones would be left unturned in connecting these villages over the next few years.

Connectivity can work wonders for the state, as it not only links the border areas but also brings infrastructure closer to the people. It will reduce migration from rural to urban areas. Therefore, the focus should remain on connecting the entire state, as envisioned by the chief minister.