From Ronghuan’s perspective

Editor,

I was the saddest of all. I was disguised and camouflaged for so long that I could not recollect. I was so annoyed and embarrassed by my children. I thought I would never come back again. I was impatient, so had a wish to get extinguished forever. I had decided to veil myself from this planet, as I felt like every one of my own had forgotten me since long. The hostility had elevated so high that I merely stopped showering blessings on my children.

The time has now arrived. All my doubts, disbelief and inhibition have now vanished forever. All my children, the Nocte and the Tutsa, have now stepped out together to preserve and protect me. I’m now being given importance. Tirap is now committed to celebrate Ronghuan festival on 27 September. I now admit that I was wrong. My anguish and agony were self-cultivated. Entire Tirap has now started to nest and protect me with the strongest roots. I feel sorry for my clueless and reasonless resentment over my children Ronghuan nyuchha. Am I too complicated to understand? I’m nobody but your Ronghuan. I’m the thread that binds you together. I’m the glue that sticks and seals you, bonded for eternity. I’m now the happiest of all the elements in universe again. I’m over the moon now. I know you all are working tirelessly to make me beautiful and colourful. The festival has already started. It’s not called work but is celebration. Every day you work is a celebration. The more you sweat, the happier I am.

My last sincere appeal: My name is Ronghuan, and I’m for everyone. If I’m not preserved and not attended like before, I will leave you all forever and thus you all will never be united again thereafter. Your children and grandchildren will never able to see me. Your community, your ethnicity will be suppressed and disrespected, because you will not have your identity and culture. All your eyes will be in tears, but it will already be too late for reconciliation. You will roam anywhere and everywhere in search of me, but I will be nowhere. Your upcoming generation will never forgive you for what you have done today. I will disappear from you and the dictionary forever and ever.

Happy Ronghuan, 2024.

Tumwang Aboh