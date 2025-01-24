Vaccination camp for pets held

ITANAGAR, 23 Jan: Around 60 pet owners had their cats and dogs vaccinated during a free vaccination camp organised by the Suraksha Kiran Animal Welfare Society (SKAWS) at IG Park here on Thursday morning.

Animal Health Joint Director Dr Karbom Basar, who was also present at the camp, said that rabies is a fatal disease. “This disease is preventable, provided we vaccinate our pets on time and as per schedule,” he said.

Dr Basar informed that the animal husbandry department provides free rabies vaccination throughout the districts and conducts animal birth control camps, especially for stray dogs.

SKAWS secretary Dr Suni Sonam Heri said, “In our society, many pet owners raise dogs, but don’t go for vaccination. We focus on building a community, so that all the dogs are vaccinated. Our goal is a rabies-free Arunachal.”

Dr Heri said that killing stray dogs is not the solution. “We should not meddle with the ecosystem. We should take preventive measures through vaccination and birth control,” Dr Heri said.

Among others, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary & Dairy Development Joint Director Dr Talo Taggu, Veterinary Officer Dr Kim Jamoh, and Karsingsa CPBF Veterinary Officer Dr HK Gogoi, along with SKAWS volunteers were present at the camp.