Former ASM passes away

DAPORIJO, 24 Jan: Former Babgi village anchal samiti member (ASM) Reri Pakjam Bagbi breathed his last after a prolonged illness at his residence in Airport Colony here in Upper Subansiri district on 23 January.

Bagni (58) leaves behind two sons and six daughters.

A noted public figure here, Bagbi served the society in various capacities. He was elected as ASM twice,in 1997 and 2002, and also served as the chairman and secretary of Si-Donyi Hilo, Daporijo.

“An alumnus of the government higher secondary school, Daporijo, Bagbi contributed a lot to his alma mater, especially in restoration of lost glory of the school,” the school’s alumni association chairman Dosh Dasi said.

The senior alumni of the school expressed profound grief over the passing away of Bagbi and said that his contribution to the school would always be remembered.

In a condolence meeting, they observed two minutes of silence and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

The Reri Welfare Society, led by its president Dr Dujom Dulom, also deeply mourned the demise of Bagbi. They observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect to late Bagbi and also conveyed condolence to the bereaved family members.