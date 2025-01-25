Naharlagun police organise road safety awareness activities at schools

NAHARLAGUN, 24 Jan: The Naharlagun police organised an essay writing competition at VKV Nirjuli, and drawing and painting competitions at the APP Welfare Pre-Primary School here in ICR district on Thursday as part of the ongoing Road Safety Month, themed ‘Sadak Suraksha, Jeevan Raksha’.

The initiative was aimed at raising awareness about road safety and encouraging students to adopt responsible road behaviour.

A large number of students participated in the competitions and showcased their creativity and innovative ideas with regard to road safety.

“Through these activities, the young participants underscored the importance of adhering to road safety rules to prevent accidents and safeguard lives,”Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo said in a release.

Gambo commended the students’ efforts and highlighted the importance of such awareness programmes in shaping responsible citizens. He reaffirmed the police’ commitment to promoting road safety through sustained campaigns.