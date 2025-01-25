Topper girl students felicitated to mark Girl Child Day

PASIGHAT, 24 Jan: The East Siang district women & and child development department felicitated topper girl students of the district for academic excellence on the National Girl Child Day at the DC office here on Friday.

The felicitation programme was held concurrently with an awareness programme on legal rights, health and hygiene. The event also commemorated 10 years of the implementation of the Beti Bachao and Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme.

This year’s National Girl Child Day’s theme was ‘Empowering Girl for Bright Future’.

ADC (HQ) Tatling Pertin gave away the awards to the toppers, namely, Linda Jobiyum Yirang (Class 5, Angun English School, Mebo); Geyum Rihar (Class 8, Green Valley, Tebo), Kargam Riba (Class 10, DEM GHSS, Pasighat); and Doley Borang (Class 12 science, GHSS, Sille).

The ADC urged the grassroots functionaries to create awareness about the various welfare schemes and incentives for women beneficiaries and for empowerment of girl children being implemented by various government departments.

ICDS DD Machi Gao highlighted various services under the components of the Sambal scheme for safety and security of women, and the Samarthya scheme for empowerment of women under the umbrella of Mission Shakti.

Gao also highlighted the aims and objectives of the BBBP scheme.

During the awareness session, advocate Nyame Dabi spoke on the PCPNDT Act.

Advocate Mary Tatak also spoke.

Government officials, including DDSE Odhuk Tabing, besides anganwadi workers, ASHAs, and Child Welfare Committee members, among others, attended the programme. (DIPRO)