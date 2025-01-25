Guv flags off Geykar Sinyi Marathon

ITANAGAR, 24 Jan: Governor KT Parnaik flagged off the maiden Geykar Sinyi Marathon from the Raj Bhavan here on Friday.

The 14-kilometre marathon, which culminated at Geykar Sinyi Lake, popularly known as Ganga Lake, was organised by the tourism department to commemorate the National Tourism Day.

The governor commended the tourism department for the initiative and said that the event would highlight the mythological importance of the lake. He suggested organising a mini-marathon of 5 kms for veterans, and also recommended involving political leaders and elders in such physical activities, “which will promote a healthy lifestyle and inspire the younger generation.”

Tourism Secretary Ranphoa Ngowa informed that the marathon was aimed at showcasing Arunachal Pradesh’ pristine natural beauty, promoting fitness,and fostering tourism as a vital sector of the state’s economy.

A large number of running enthusiasts, including senior lady officers, participated in the 14-kilometre run. (Raj Bhavan)