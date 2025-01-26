Takar-Kumar reach semis at Egypt Para Badminton International

ITANAGAR, 25 Jan: Biri Takar of Arunachal Pradesh pairing with compatriot R Kumar entered into the semifinals of the men’s doubles at the Egypt Para Badminton International, 2025 in Cairo.

Takar and Kumar beat their second-seeded opponents from France in straight sets of 21-15 and 21-14 in the quarterfinals on Friday.

They will play against compatriot Naveen and Dilli in the semifinal on Sunday.

Takar, however, bowed out of the men’s singles event.

Competing in the SL4 category, he lost 15-21, 17-21 to his opponent (World No 12) in the quarterfinal on Saturday.